Reviewing SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

2.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.21 million 3.58 -$7.40 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 20.18 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCWorx and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 32.63%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than SCWorx.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats SCWorx on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

