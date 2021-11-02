Rigel Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $183.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $18,878.11 and approximately $183.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00007116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00081256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00102859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,180.06 or 0.99816008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.37 or 0.07007296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

