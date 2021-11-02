Robert J. Ben Sells 1,782 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $19,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
