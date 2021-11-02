Robert J. Ben Sells 1,782 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $19,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

