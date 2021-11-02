Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $319.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $1,916,682. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

