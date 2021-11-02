Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Consistent efforts in making dividend payments underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly affected by weather conditions. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Rollins have declined on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.