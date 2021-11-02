Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,314 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $40,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 789.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

