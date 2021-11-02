Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,523 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of NICE worth $51,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $285.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.91.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

