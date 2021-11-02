Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,259 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rollins were worth $55,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

