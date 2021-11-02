Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $53,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

