Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF opened at $14.54 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.