Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,453 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

