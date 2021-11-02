Royal Bank of Canada Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $16.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE PBF opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,021 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

