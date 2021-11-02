Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$76.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.68.

TSE:MX opened at C$57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

