Royal Bank of Canada Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $124.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

SBUX stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

