Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of RY opened at C$129.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.57. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$92.54 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2099994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Insiders sold 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

