Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,500 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,672.20 ($21.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,583.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company has a market cap of £129.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.53. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 918.96 ($12.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.54%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.