Rupee Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,040.61 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $84,040.61 and $3.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040852 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

