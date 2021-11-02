Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.00 ($150.59).

SAF stock opened at €115.02 ($135.32) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €109.20 and a 200-day moving average of €115.29. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

