Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.45 on Friday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

