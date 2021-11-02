Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Tops $0.0004

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 116.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $929,853.93 and approximately $148,387.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.76 or 0.00625053 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.