salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,682,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,938,003,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 693,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $169,357,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 808,221 shares of company stock worth $218,134,182 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $303.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.05 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

