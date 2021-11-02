Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.58. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 774,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,409. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sally Beauty by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 229,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 155,245 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

