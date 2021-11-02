SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded by Fearnley Fonds to “Hold”

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

