Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.00

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 557748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 53.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 231.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

