Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million.

TSE SSL traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.81. 67,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,679. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

