Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million.
TSE SSL traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.81. 67,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,679. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
