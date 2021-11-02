Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
