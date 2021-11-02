Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 325,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 363.7 days.

Shares of SISXF opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Savaria has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SISXF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

