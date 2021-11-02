Savix Hits Market Capitalization of $291,295.36 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Savix coin can now be bought for $5.08 or 0.00008046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $291,295.36 and $6,823.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00221931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00095716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,202 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

