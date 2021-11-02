SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Shares of SBAC traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.38.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

