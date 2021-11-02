SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

SBAC opened at $347.40 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

