Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

