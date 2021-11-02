Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 85.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,541 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $106,817,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Futu by 268.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

