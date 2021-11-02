Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,946 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Shares of WWE opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.