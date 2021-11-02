Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,083 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

