Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKR opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 199.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

