Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Insider James Williams Purchases 5,000 Shares

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider James Williams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 686.32 ($8.97). The firm has a market cap of £972.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.10.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

