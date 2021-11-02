Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Insider James Williams Purchases 5,000 Shares

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider James Williams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($38,149.99).
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 686.32 ($8.97). The firm has a market cap of £972.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.10.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile
