Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter.

SCHK stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04.

