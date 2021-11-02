Scry.info Price Tops $0.0054 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $121,890.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00219332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

