Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SCU traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 2,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.48. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

