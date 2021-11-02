Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 2,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,265. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

