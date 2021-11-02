Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 310.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.04. The company had a trading volume of 72,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,881. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

