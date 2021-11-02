Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $882,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 81,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 114,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

