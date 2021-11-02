Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in October

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 1,478,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.

OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SECYF shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

