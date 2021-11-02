Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SECYF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

