Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.66.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

