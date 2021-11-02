Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.58 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $149.44 million and $9.58 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $7.74 or 0.00012291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00081544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,044.43 or 1.00073463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.35 or 0.07102348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,298,962 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

