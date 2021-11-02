Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.