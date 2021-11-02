Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%.
Semler Scientific stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.
In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
