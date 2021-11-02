Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%.

Semler Scientific stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

