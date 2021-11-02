Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Semtech by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $27,197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $25,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

