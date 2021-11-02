Sentinel Market Cap Hits $179.20 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $179.20 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,016,447,089 coins and its circulating supply is 5,430,204,605 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

